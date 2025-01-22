State Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) has been appointed by Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) as Chair of the House Health Committee for the 136th General Assembly.

“I am looking forward to being the House Health Committee Chairwoman and working on meaningful legislation that my colleagues will bring forward,” said Schmidt. “The health and well-being of all Ohioans is an important issue and I believe this committee will work on passing legislation that improves lives across this state.”

In addition to chairing the Health Committee, Representative Schmidt will serve on the House Finance, Financial Institutions, and Local Government Committees.

“These committees cover issues that every Ohioan deals with daily,” said Schmidt. “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to produce a fiscally sound state budget, improve upon our state’s financial institutions, and, as a former trustee, ensure our local governments have the resources and laws they need to best represent their constituents.”

Committee hearings can be streamed at www.ohiochannel.org.