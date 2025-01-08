State Representative Schmidt was unfortunately caught in the snowstorm sweeping across the United States and was unable to attend the ceremonial swearing-in at the Statehouse.

The Representative was sworn in on January 6, 2025, by Jennifer Black, a notary public certified in the State of Ohio, per the Ohio Revised Code (ORC 3.24 and ORC 101.23). She is looking forward to working on behalf of the people of Ohio’s 62nd District as their duly elected representative during the 136th General Assembly.