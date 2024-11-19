Bethel-Tate senior Brady Sterbling has had a tremendous career in both track and cross country, winning multiple Player of the Year awards, and making several appearances at state. She recently finished in seventh place in Division II at the cross country state meet with a time of 18:25.09. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: What has been the key to your success throughout both your cross country and track careers?

The key to my success throughout cross country and track has been consistency. It has helped me get better every season.

Q: What advice would you give to younger athletes who hope to have the success that you’ve had?

A: Advice I would give to younger athletes would be to not get discouraged because progress is not linear.

Q: What was it like competing at the cross-country state meet this year?

A: Competing at state this year was a really good experience! I was able to enjoy it a lot more this year and was happy with how I did.

Q: After you graduate, what will you miss most about being a part of Bethel-Tate Athletics?

What I will remember most about BT Athletics are my teammates!

Q: Any future athletic, academic, or occupational plans you’d like to share?

A: Next year I will be running XC and track at Youngstown State University.