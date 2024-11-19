Week 11 in the NFL was quite entertaining, with several games going right down to the wire.

These are my three up, and three down from across the league.

Down: Doug Pederson/the Jaguars

The Lions demolished the Jags 52-6, a score you might see on a Saturday, but not one you normally see on a Sunday.

Whether it’s fair or not, it feels like Pederson is going to pay the price for the team’s struggles. Trever Lawerence signed a five-year, $275-million-dollar contract before the season started. $200 million of that contract is guaranteed. He’s been out hurt for the last two games, but shouldn’t be spared blame for their lackluster season. He just hasn’t lived up to the nearly unprecedented hype he had surrounding him coming out of Clemson.

Pederson and or General Manager Trent Baalke will be the ones who pay the price for Jacksonille’s struggles, and this loss may be the final straw.

Up: Anthony Richardson

I’ve been very critical of Richardson this season, but I’m all for giving credit where credit is due. He finished 20/30 for 272 yards passing and a touchdown. He also rushed for two touchdowns, with the second one coming from four yards out to cap off a game-winning drive with forty-six seconds left to defeat the Jets.

The criticism this season of Richardson has been extremely fair, but he deserves credit for the way he bounced back and kept Indianapolis in the playoff race. I wouldn’t expect to see Flacco again.

Down: Justin Tucker

Tucker has been so good for so long. We’ve asked ourselves throughout the years, when is this guy gonna fall off? Well, I think it’s happened. Tucker missed two crucial kicks from 47 and 50 yards out in an 18-16 loss to the Steelers. Are those chip shots? No. But they’re kicks we’re used to seeing him make and kicks that a player with a cap hit of over $4 million should make.

Tucker is now 16-22 on the season, and the feeling of confidence in his kicker that John Harbaugh had for years is presumably gone.

Up: The Broncos defense/team in general

I don’t know if the Broncos’ defense is getting enough credit for their play this year. They have held their opponents to under 20 points in eight of their last ten games. The Falcons managed just six points against them on Sunday in a 38-6 Denver win.

I don’t view the Broncos as a top-tier contender, but I don’t think I’d want to play them in the first round of the playoffs either.

Down: The Bears/Matt Eberflus

Very few teams disappoint their fans as much as the Bears do. Chicago fell to arch-rival Green Bay when Cairo Santos’ kick was blocked by Karl Brooks in the final seconds of the game, giving the Packers a 20-19 win.

When you look at Matt Eberflus’ chances of returning next season, it goes beyond the record. Sure 4-6 is lousy, but it’s how they’ve looked doing it. Late game coaching blunders, miscommunications, etc. Not to mention their rookie QB has clearly regressed.

I’d expect to see a new head coach in Chicago in 2025.

Up: The 1:00 witching hour on NFL Redzone

There were four games in the early window that were decided by seven points or less. What a great weekend for football.

In case you don’t know, NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson’s contract expires at the end of the season. I just want to say this.

We, as a society, can’t let him go! Listening to him passionately take us through every NFL Sunday is something that will never get old. Give him a blank check!