The Eagles were scheduled to take on Mason in the next round of the postseason on Oct. 30, 2024.

Heading into an Oct. 26 matchup with Oak Hills at Lakota East High School, the Milford volleyball team had a chance to do something they hadn’t done since 1991. Win a district championship.

They took on the same Oak Hills team all the way back on Aug. 17, their first match of the season. Oak Hills won that matchup three sets to one.

Milford got off to a roaring start in this one, opening up a 10-to-one lead. They went on to win the first set 25-12.

The second set was a little more of a grind, with Oak Hills starting to get into a rhythm. The Eagles prevailed, however, winning 25-12, putting themselves one set win away from a district title.

Oak Hills wouldn’t go down without a fight, however. They took set three by a score of 25-20.

