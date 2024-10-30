Luke Jennings of Ohio was elected national secretary. He is a former member of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter.

The 2024-25 National Future Farmers of American Officer Team was elected on Oct. 25 during the final session of the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Students from Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, California, Georgia and Wisconsin were elected by National FFA Delegates to serve as 2024-25 National FFA Officers. They will lead the organization for the next year.

These members were selected from 37 candidates vying for the honor. Candidates participated in an extensive interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee before the selection.

Luke Jennings of Ohio was elected national secretary. He is a former member of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter.

Each year, during the National FFA Convention & Expo, six student members are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary and vice president representing the country’s central, southern, eastern and western regions.

Throughout their year of service to the National FFA Organization, the officers will interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate partners; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies to guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editor’s note: The Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter secured many other awards and acknowledgments. Emma Brandenburg of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter in Franklin has been named the Proficiency Award Winner in Veterinary Science – Entrepreneurship/Placement. The Clermont Sun will run a more inclusive list of the local accolades in an upcoming edition.