This week’s edition of The Clermont Sun served as our special Voter Guide: General Election 2024.

As a service to its readers, The Clermont Sun distributed election questionnaires to candidates running for office, and we published their responses in our weekly print newspaper.

The Clermont Sun utilized the email addresses on file with the Clermont County Board of Elections, as well as researched emails, to send out questionnaires.

Editor’s note: Some candidates running for uncontested judge seats, county sheriff and county coroner, did not receive a questionnaire for this election.

Some candidates did not respond to the Candidate Questionnaire email that was distributed, which is noted in our print publication.

The responses that we did receive are posted in the print edition and online.

We asked each candidate to answer the following questions:

Party:

Occupation:

Position you are seeking:

Work Experience:

Education:

Campaign email:

Website:

Facebook:

Age:

What in your background qualifies you to serve in this position?

Why are you running for this position?

What is your platform?

What are the most pressing issues facing Clermont County that come before someone who is elected to the position you seek?

If elected, what would you seek to enhance and improve Clermont County?