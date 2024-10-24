Ella Sunderman recorded 18 kills against Cincinnati Country Day to help Williamsburg advance to the third round of the Division V tournament. Photo provided.

So far, so good for Clermont County teams in OHSAA state tournament action. Here are two games/meets to watch over the next few days.

Williamsburg volleyball vs Fenwick, game will be played on Oct. 24 at 5:00 p.m. at Lebanon High School

The Wildcats advanced to the third round of the Division V tournament after a nail-biting win over Cincinnati Country Day. They won the decisive fifth set by a score of 15-11. Senior Ella Sunderman came up huge once again, recording 18 kills. She leads the SBAAC in kills this season with 345, and also reached the 1,000-kill plateau for her career in Williamsburg’s first-round playoff win over Clermont Northeastern.

