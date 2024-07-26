Cooper receives award from Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence honored Davina Cooper of Women Helping Women at their annual conference in Columbus this year with the Unsung Hero Award. The Sparking Collective Action conference was held from June 25-27.

The Alliance provides technical assistance and training and organizes an annual advocacy day for legislatures. Staff member Jayvon Howard of Cincinnati nominated Cooper for her long-standing career in providing services to survivors of sexual violence.

This March, Cooper testified at the Ohio Alliance on last year’s House Bill 161, which had moved on to the Senate. She had become more familiar with members of the Alliance and was pleased to be nominated. Cooper was accompanied at the luncheon by her mother and said, “It was so nice.”

Women Helping Women serves five counties. Cooper is the Director of Brown and Adams and recently added Clermont to her region. The addition of Clermont was made possible by expanded services provided through funding provided by a partnership with Mercy Health.

In 2023, Women Helping Women for Brown and Adams counties served 279 clients with 1327 services. Adding Clermont halfway through 2024, they have served 147 clients with 743 services. Services jumped significantly in 2022 when Kim Meyer came on board. “When you have more advocates, you capture more services,” said Cooper. Meyer is the full-time advocate for Adams, Cindy Young is the advocate for Brown, and Sydney Bauman and Janelle May are serving full-time for Clermont County.

Cooper reminds folks that Women Helping Women operates the 24-hour crisis line and that the services are free and confidential. At the end of August, she hopes to hold volunteer training. If anyone wants to become a volunteer advocate, please get in touch with Women Helping Women at (513) 977-5541.

Congratulations, Davina Cooper on a well-deserved recognition.