Caitlin Evans had a magical senior year in track and field as well as soccer. She was named first-team all-conference in both sports and took home ECC Top Field Performer of the Year. The Northern Kentucky soccer commit is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate track and field athlete?

A: Tara Davis.

Q: What does the honor of being named ECC Top Field Performer mean to you?

A: I am very appreciative and I feel like it validates all of the hard work I have put in to be my best.

Q: How were you able to make this achievement possible?

A: It was a hard mental battle for me as I had to focus on two events simultaneously, but I had endless support from my parents and coach Bart. We put in a lot of work at practice.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

I would like to thank my mom for driving me across the city to indoor practices, coach Bart for encouraging and teaching me how to overcome mental blocks, and my dad for always cheering me on. I would also like to thank my teammates for being so fun and encouraging at every meet.

Q: How do you hope to be remembered in the Milford community?

A: I hope that I am remembered as a hard worker and a good athlete but most importantly a good friend.