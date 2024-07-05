Lisa Werwinski served as a judge for the United States Olympic Diving Trials in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Lisa Werwinski pictured with other judges at the United States Olympic Diving Trials. Photo provided.

The United States Olympic Diving Trials took place from June 17 – 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Divers competed for twelve highly coveted roster spots for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

One of the judges for the trials was none other than West Clermont Diving Head Coach Lisa Werwinski.

This isn’t her first time judging a major event in the sport. She also judged the Pan American Games in 2023, has served as the head referee for the NCAA Diving Championships for the last three years, and served as a judge for the 2021 Olympic trials.

