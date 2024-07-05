Kids First Too is a youth gymnastics based facility located in Milford. Photo provided.

The Summer Olympics are fast approaching, and one local business is aiming to get families into the Olympic spirit.

Kids First Too is a youth gymnastics-based facility located in Milford. On July 14 they will be hosting a summer family Olympics event.

Participants, ages three and up, will team up with a parent, guardian, or older sibling to tackle both physical and mental obstacles spread throughout the Kids First Too facility and its surroundings.

Gymnastics is an Olympic sport, and gymnastics-based obstacles will be a part of the course. But the course will also include obstacles centered around other Olympic sports such as basketball and swimming.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

XX