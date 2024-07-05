This was the third year that a youth camp has taken place in Bethel, and the first year the United States Tennis Association was involved. Photo provided.

The effort to grow tennis in Bethel and surrounding communities continues on.

The Bethel Area Tennis Association partnered with the United States Tennis Association to host a youth camp.

The camp took place at Bethel-Tate Middle School from June 24 – 27 for kids entering grades three through eight. This was the third year the camp took place, and the first year the United States Tennis Association (USTA) provided assistance.

