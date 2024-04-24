West Clermont High School Marching Band performed in Washington, DC’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 13.

WCHS Marching Band joined the select group of only 18 high school bands chosen to perform as part of the national springtime tradition. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WCHS Marching Band walked the parade route alongside floats, giant helium balloons, and appearances by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, hip-hop legends Sugarhill Gang, American Idol finalist Colin Stough, and more.

