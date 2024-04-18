The Reds High School Showcase consists of 49 baseball and softball games played between Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana, and Dayton schools. Williamsburg and Milford matched up against each other as part of the showcase in an April 13 matchup at Milford High School.

On the mound for the Eagles was sophomore Meghan McClellan, who came in with a stellar 5-1 record to go along with a 1.16 ERA. Pitching in this event was something she certainly didn’t take for granted.

