In late March, Cincinnati (SVDP) celebrated the grand opening of the Carl and Linda DeBlasio Family Charitable Pharmacy in Milford. This location is St. Vincent de Paul’s third Charitable Pharmacy in the Greater Cincinnati area, ensuring residents of Adams, Brown, Clinton, and Highland Counties have access to life-saving medications. Since 2006, St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy has dispensed over $120 million worth of prescriptions, at no cost to patients in need in Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, and Warren Counties.

This expansion was made possible through the Prescribing Hope Campaign, which has raised over $5 million to directly address the challenges patients face to accessing their prescription medications. “Thank you to those who supported the expansion of the Charitable Pharmacy into its new service area. Your generosity will save lives,” said Dr. Rusty Curington, Vice President of Pharmacy at St. Vincent de Paul.

The event began with a ceremony that included Mayor Lisa Evans welcoming the Charitable Pharmacy into the community, “It is my pleasure to officially welcome St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy to the City of Milford. By cutting this ribbon, we are announcing that the Carl and Linda DeBlasio Charitable Pharmacy is open to care for our neighbors in need.” Other speakers included Jason Combs, Chair of the Prescribing Hope Campaign and CFO of the E.W. Scripps Company at Scripps Howard Foundation and Representative Jean Schmidt from House District 62. To conclude the event, staff hosted tours of the pharmacy to the public.

The Carl and Linda DeBlasio Family Charitable Pharmacy also received recognition from Governor Mike Dewine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Senate, Ohio House of Representatives, Clermont County Commissioners, and Ohio’s Charitable Healthcare Network.

Those interested in learning more about receiving free prescription medications from St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy can contact a Patient Advocate at (513) 345-4995.