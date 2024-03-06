An agility course is the newest addition to the City of Loveland’s Matt Haverkamp Foundation Dog Park.

The course consists of six stations including a dog jump, a crawl tunnel, a hoop jump, stepping paws, a hilltop climbing challenge, and a grooming table with leash holder.

“This is yet another quality addition to the city’s park system,” stated David Kennedy, Loveland City Manager.

The agility course was purchased using funds from the sale of items (outdated equipment, vehicles, etc.) from the city’s public works department. The funds were earmarked for reinvesting in the city.

The course marks just the latest amenity added to the dog park. In May 2023, a fenced area was added for small dogs. Also in 2023, new benches and a pet drinking fountain were installed. Nestle Purina PetCare donated $11,545 to add the water source to the park.

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation Dog Park, which is dedicated to all K9s and their handlers who serve Loveland and Greater Cincinnati, is nearly two acres and fully fenced. The park is located at the rear of Kiwanis Park, 240 Wall St. To learn more about City of Loveland parks, visit http://oh-loveland.civicplus.com/174/Parks-Trails.