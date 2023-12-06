On Friday, October 28th, Jungle Jim’s International Market launched the early version of the Jungle Jim’s App on IOS systems. Six weeks later, the foodie emporium’s first ever App became available for IOS and Android users.

A concept that has been in the works behind the scenes for years, the Jungle Jim’s App was designed to be the visitor’s compass to Jungle Jim’s food safari. Whether visiting for the first time or as a regular patron, customers can open the App and find the iconic chaos of Jungle Jim’s sorted into three sections: Eastgate, Fairfield, The Oscar Event Center, and an easily navigable banner along the bottom of the screen for updates on weekly events, store hours, full episodes of the Jungle Jim’s Podcast, and the Jungle Jim’s Weekly Ad.

When choosing their Jungle Jim’s location on the App’s home page, customers can view a comprehensive map of the store with labeled aisles and an item search feature that will highlight the department of their product on the map. From the store maps, customers can click the top right icon to peruse the Seafood Department’s Live Catch selection or the menu of drafts on tap at Jungle Jim’s Tasting Bar and the Eastgate Kombucha Bar. For individuals looking to book weddings, corporate events, celebrations, and seminars at The Oscar Event Center, the App provides a streamlined means of contact.

App Developer and Jungle Jim’s employee, John Wilke, said, “We are excited to have an app finally. It took some convincing to sell Jungle on the idea when he still had a flip phone, but we believed it was the next evolution of our Item Search. We hope the App will make it easier and faster for customers to find products. We look forward to using it as a way to continue to improve our customer’s in-store experience.”

In future updates, John Wilke and the Jungle Jim’s Creative Department have plans to grow the App like the store itself has evolved, including new features, improvements on current features, and a few surprises to bring the best the Jungle has to offer.