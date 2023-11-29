On November 13, 2023, President Joseph Biden signed into law H.R. 366, the Korean American Vietnam Allies Long Overdue for Relief (VALOR) Act.

The VALOR Act expands eligibility for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide medical and dental benefits to over 4,000 veterans of the South Korean Armed Forces, who served in Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975.

Since 1958, through its Allied Beneficiary Program, the VA has furnished healthcare services to veterans of any era who served in the armed forces of nations that were allies of the United States during World War I and World War II.

In August of 2023, Chapter #121 (Greater Cincinnati) of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) passed a resolution at their monthly meeting in support of H.R. 366, which was introduced to Congress in January of 2023.

“The Korean American Vietnam Veterans impacted by this legislation are naturalized United States citizens residing in America now,” stated Chapter #121 President Joseph Rettig, “and this legislation is long overdue.”

“Many of these veterans are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, total disability and the effects of the toxic defoliant Agent Orange,” continued President Rettig, “and they have been deprived of VA access to healthcare, unlike our allies in World War I and World War II.”

In September of 2023, President Rettig and KWVA Chapter #121 Recording Secretary John Plahovinsak attended a Town Hall Meeting sponsored by Congressman Greg Landsman.

At the Town Hall Meeting, H.R. 366 was discussed and the Congressman was given a Fact Sheet outlining the proposed legislation, the merits and why the bill should be enacted into law.

The Congressman, who is the only Ohio Representative on the House Committee of Veterans Affairs, indicated he would review the bipartisan bill, which was sponsored by Representatives Mark Takano and Jimmy Gomez.

“Congressman Landsman, being on the House Committee of Veterans Affairs, has significant influence to help our disabled veterans on their related issues,” concluded Rettig. “Less than two months later, President Biden signed H.R. 366 into law positively impacting our Korean American veterans.”

The Korean American VALOR Act amends Title 38 of the United States Code (USC) to allow the VA Secretary to enter into a reciprocal agreement with the Republic of Korea to grant access to healthcare to veterans of the Republic of Korea who served alongside to the U.S. in the Vietnam War and are now naturalized United States citizens.

“Today, the United States is a step closer to ensuing every veteran can receive the care and services they have rightfully earned,” said Rep. Mark Takano, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

“Heroes who served alongside our military in Vietnam now qualify for the same benefits as their American counterparts,” continued Rep Takano. “I applaud President Biden to opening the VA to more veterans who have served to defend our country.”

“Courageous individuals from Korea fought side-by-side with American troops during the Vietnam War, but in contrast to our allies from WWI and WWII, they have been unjustifiably excluded from receiving VA benefits—despite many now being naturalized U.S. citizens,” said Representative July Chu, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

“The VALOR Act’s enactment is a long time coming,” concluded Rep. Chu, “and represents a bipartisan Congressional commitment to rectify the unjustified exclusion of these Korean Americans.”

“The bravery, sacrifice and strength of Korean and Korean-American veterans of the Vietnam War cannot be overstated, and it’s a grave injustice that they are not eligible for VA health care services,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a co-sponsor.

“The enactment of the Korean American VALOR Act is a significant step toward rectifying the inequity in care for those who fought alongside us in Vietnam,” said Jack McManus, National President, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).

“Our government offered healthcare to generations of allied forces prior to the Vietnam War; our Korean brothers in arms — now American citizens — have until now been unjustly denied access to care that they earned through service,” said VVA National President McManus.

My Opinion: Sometimes quiet behind-the-scenes discussions are more likely to gain results and get veterans-related legislation passed. By requesting to be assigned to the House Veterans Affairs Committee certainly puts Congressman Landsman in a position to assist veterans.

As of November 21, 2023, Congressman Landsman has sponsored one (1) veterans-related bill and co-sponsored sixteen (16) other veterans-related legislative bills.

Among the proposed bills that Rep. Landsman took positive action with his support was the Disabled Veterans Tax Termination Bill (H.R. 333); the MAJOR Richard Star Act (H.R. 1282); and the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act (H.R. 542). All these bills were endorsed and supported by the National Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

According to KWVA Chapter #121 President Joe Rettig and VVA National President Jack McManus, the signing into law of the Korean American VALOR Act was critical for the 4,000 veterans, and all legislators that worked for the passage of the VALOR Act should be commended.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and the Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.