Clermont County Public Health and Grant Career Center are partnering to employ a career tech student. The idea for the partnership came after Amanda Myers, Operations Manager with Clermont County Public Health, attended a workshop at Grant last summer about employing career tech students. “I had no idea that Ohio’s minor labor laws allowed career tech students to enter the workplace similar to an adult,” said Myers. “I knew this was something we could use to help support our staffing needs.”

Brandon Hoeppner, the Information and Technology Instructor at Grant Career Center, said, “When I saw the job posting, I knew I had a student that would be a great fit, so I called Amanda.” The student, Annabelle Terrell, followed the same applicant and interview process as other candidates and was chosen to fill the position and started working for Clermont County Public Health in August.

The partnership allows the student to gain valuable work experience while still attending school.

Terrell is a part-time office specialist in Public Health’s permit central office. When she’s not answering phones and helping customers, she’s in school.

“My experience so far with the work-based learning program has been amazing,” said Terrell. “I’ve learned so many new things and finally know my plans after high school.” She added, “My coworkers are amazing, and it’s a supportive workplace. I want to continue working in a government position and climb the ladder.”

Grant Career Center held a panel discussion at Grant Career Center recently and invited Ms. Myers to attend. “It has been a great partnership that benefits our agency, Grant Career Center, and our student-employee,” said Myers.

Myers recommends the program to other employers looking to fill open positions and encourages them to call Chad Graybill, Work Based Learning Coordinator at Grant Career Center, at 513-734-6222.