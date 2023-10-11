The BrightView Batavia team came together to roll out the event and the BrightView location. Photo courtesy BrightView Health.

BrightView Health Addiction Treatment Center in Batavia celebrated five years of providing effective outpatient addiction treatment on Wednesday, September 27th. The event took place at 1100 Hospital Drive, Batavia.

Highlights of the celebration included awards to patients and BrightView community partners who joined efforts in helping others pursue sobriety.

“Brightview Batavia’s High 5 for 5 years was a success. We had many of our patients eager to participate and enjoy a day full of food, hope, and purple gift bags to represent recovery awareness month, and to highlight the positive community impact we have made over the past 5 years,” said BrightView Batavia’s Operations Director, Ashley Reinert. “The impact we were able to make in 5 years is nothing short of amazing and by continuing to come together to provide support to those during their recovery journey we will help them succeed with long-term recovery.”

In the last five years, BrightView has helped 3,720 area residents work towards recovery through 54,000 hours of medical treatment and approximately 129,600 hours of counseling and therapy.

“Our event provided an opportunity to come together to celebrate recovery milestones and true accomplishments achieved through education, advocacy, community connections and highlights of our amazing BrightView team. The event also allowed us to welcome those in a stigma free environment learn more about substance use disorder (SUD),” Reinert added.

Every year the U.S. comes together to recognize National Recovery Month, a time to increase awareness and education regarding addiction or substance use disorder (SUD) and what is effective treatment.