At its meeting on Monday, October 9, 2023, the West Clermont Board of Education voted to appoint Mr. David Schaeff as the replacement to fill the unexpired term for Michele Delaney on the Board of Education. Schaeff will serve until January 1, 2026.

Schaeff is no stranger to the position of school board member, having previously served on the West Clermont Board of Education from 2017 to 2021. Schaeff joined the Board in April of 2017 when he was appointed to fill the unexpired term for former member Steve Waldman and then was elected for a full term in November 2017. During his time on the Board, the district opened several new facilities, including West Clermont High School, Summerside Elementary, and Willowville Elementary.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to rejoin the Board and serve the community where I live as we honor the memory of Mrs. Delaney,” said Schaeff.

“Mr. Schaeff’s knowledge of the district will be a great asset to us as we continue to engage with our community to learn, lead, and succeed,” added Superintendent Natasha Adams.