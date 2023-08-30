The Clermont County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting the proposal to preserve the Grail property as greenspace.

During their meeting on Aug. 23, the Commissioners approved the recommendation that the Board adopt a resolution to support Cardinal Land Conservancy, Inc.’s 2023 Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Program Fund application for funding to be utilized for the Grail property acquisition of approximately 89 acres located in Clermont County.

Their decision came a week after the Board of County Commissioners met on Aug. 16, during which Andy Dickerson, Executive Director of Cardinal Land Conservancy, presented on the Grail Project.

During that meeting, tens of supporters of the proposal to preserve the Grail property as greenspace urged the Commissioners to support the plan. Many spoke in favor of the project, and about the significant and positive effect that access to the outdoors has provided.

The Grail Property is located between O’Bannonville Road and state Route 48. Parts of the property have been annexed into the City of Loveland, and parts of the property are located in Miami Township.

More than 100 acres are already owned by the Clermont County Park District and will be developed into the largest public park in the City of Loveland.

The Grail organization is selling its final plot of land totaling 108 acres.

Information shared by the City of Loveland explains that since early 2023, city staff has been in discussion with the Cardinal Land Conservancy regarding their proposal to apply for a grant through the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund to purchase 89 of the remaining 108 acres.

For the remaining 19 acres, the conservancy intends to utilize an alternative funding source. If acquired, the land would be deeded as dedicated green space in perpetuity.

Dickerson has explained further that Cardinal Land Conservancy’s application to the Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Fund (per the Ohio Revised Code) requires that non-profits obtain formal resolutions of support from local government entities.

The plan has earned the support of Miami Township and the City of Loveland.

Cardinal Land Conservancy is not seeking funding from Miami Township.

The organization sought a resolution of support from the Clermont County Board of Commissioners so that they could complete and turn in the grant application before Sept. 7.

After the Aug. 23 decision, Commissioner Bonnie Batchler commented, “I will just say it sounds like a wonderful thing.”

She added, “Congratulations.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Commissioner David Painter added, “The Grail property, that is a great path forward for conservancy in Clermont County.”

He noted, “I know when conservancies come up, there’s always a lot of discussion about that. There’s always a lot of public input, and I think that the will of the citizens of Loveland was conducted here this morning. They obviously want to have their own conservancy and nature area there and preserve the history of that site, so I think that was great.’