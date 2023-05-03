On April 28, at Ohio Association of Garden Clubs spring meeting, the Williamsburg Garden Club was awarded three awards

Every member of our group has served our community in numerous ways, planting flowers, donating trees to elementary school students for Arbor Day, presenting the Raptor program to more than 100 children and adults at Harmony Hill Museum, decorating bicycles for children at June in Olde Williamsburgh, decorating scarecrows for Scarecrows on Main Street, planting flowers on the bridge, maintaining the Memorial Garden, the Annual Plant Auction and do much more.

We also received the Outstanding Award for our Publicity! Izella Cadwallader working with Megan Alley, Editor of The Clermont Sun, Janice Robertson for breathtaking photos of our events for Facebook, Kristin Kissinger Lewis for her help with Facebook posts and updates to events, and Sherri Kissinger for her help with the website have all been invaluable in helping us! Sharing what we do with our community has helped us grow with so many new members.

The final award is a Superior rating for our 2023 Program Book. Sherri Kissinger, Julie Hess, Angel Webb, Betty Donathan, and Kay Reveal all helped with this monumental task. Not only typing, printing, and putting the book together, but helping us find the best speakers, guests, garden tours, and skills that we can include in our meetings.