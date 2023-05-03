Vistra Corp. is working with contractors to close down the three coal combustion residual ponds at the William H. Zimmer coal-fired power plant in Moscow.

Vistra Corp. is Zimmer’s parent company.

Zimmer closed on May 31, 2022, and at that time, Vistra Corp. Media Relations Manager Jenny Lyon confirmed to The Clermont Sun that afterward, Vistra Corp. would begin the decommissioning process.

On May 2, Lyon provided an update on the process to The Sun.

She explained that in the summer of 2022, Vistra Corp. started the closure by-removal process for three Coal Combustion Residual (CCR) ponds at Zimmer.

“CCR removal was completed for two of the ponds by fall 2022, with work on the third pond expected to be completed by October 2023,” Lyon added.

Lyon also reported that any talk about demolition is inaccurate.

“The misunderstanding likely started when the contractor for the D-Basin closure posted flyers and posters for a local job fair to hire personnel to support that project,” she shared.