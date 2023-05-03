The Clermont Chamber of Commerce, OhioMeansJobs Clermont, and the Clermont County Public Library are excited to announce a Take Home Job Fair featuring some of the top employers in the area. The event is set to take place during “In-Demand Jobs Week” from May 1 to May 5, 2023. In-Demand Jobs Week is an annual statewide celebration of the jobs, industries and skills that are in demand in Ohio.

The Take Home Job Fair will provide job seekers with a unique opportunity to learn about the different career opportunities available in the area from the comfort of their own homes. Visitors to any of the public libraries in Clermont County will have access to a bag full of resources, current job listings, company information, and career resources.

Some of the county’s largest employers provided resources for this event, including Siemens, Nestlé Purina, American Modern Insurance Group, Milacron, and Brown & Clermont Adult Career Campuses.

“Clermont County is home to a vibrant business community, and we are thrilled to partner with the Clermont County Public Library and OMJ to showcase some of the top employers in the area and bring this unique job fair experience to our residents,” said Joy Lytle, President and CEO of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce. “With the current job market being as competitive as it is, we believe that this event will provide job seekers with a great opportunity to connect with potential employers and find meaningful employment.”

“The Take Home Job Fair is another way the Library, Chamber, and OMJ work together to provide county residents with information that can help them explore job opportunities here at home. In-Demand Jobs Week is also a great time to showcase all the resources the library has to offer for your job search – from skill-building databases to computers and printers to an excellent staff ready to assist job seekers with their questions,” said Chris Wick, Director of the Clermont County Public Library. “We look forward to offering these bags full of career information.”

For more information or to pick up your Take Home Job Fair bag, visit one of the 10 branch libraries across the county. For library locations, visit ClermontLibrary.org.