The Bethel Museum, located at 235 W. Plane Street in the Grant Memorial building, recently installed the new display case for their historical period dresses. The beautiful, large wall cabinet was custom-built with lighting and full sliding glass panels. Members of the Bethel Historical Society refreshed the dresses by cleaning, steaming, and arranging them on newly donated dress forms.

If you haven’t been to the Bethel Museum lately, treat yourself to a visit on Saturday, May 6 or May 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Members are there to answer questions and the cost is free. On May 20, which is during the Bethel-Tate Alumni weekend, the Bethel-Tate Jazz Band is scheduled to perform in front of the building from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Inside, there will be a special “decades” display of Bethel Journals.

If you are wondering about the scaffolding in front of the Grant Memorial building, the Bethel Historical Society is having the brickwork repaired. Visit their website at https://www.bethelohiohistorymuseum.com/.