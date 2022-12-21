Highlights from the week in Clermont County High School sports (coaches are asked to report highlights to Dick Maloney – landd@fuse.net):

Boys basketball

Clermont Northeastern: Connor Yeager had 15 points and 15 rebounds; C.J. Boothby and Symon Mattes each had 14 points in a 49-35 win at Whiteoak.

Goshen: Caden Zeinner scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds and three assists, had five steals and a blocked shot in the Warriors’ 57-41 win over Mount Healthy.

Loveland: Andrew Breese scored 16 points and Ben Kirlin had eight rebounds in a 52-45 loss to Kings … Brayden Frietch scored 13 points in a 51-32 win over West Clermont, and 18 points in a 43-38 win at Harrison.

Milford: Erich Morgan’s 22 points led the Eagles in a 74-56 loss to Anderson … Matt O’Donnell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 65-47 loss to Kings.

New Richmond: Rylan Utter’s 15 points the Lions in a 64-47 loss at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

West Clermont: J.J. Stahl made six three-pointers and scored 27 points in a 69-60 loss at Walnut Hills. Jyaiira Harper had 10 rebounds … Harper scored 13 in the loss to Loveland.

Williamsburg: Carter Sunderman and Kaidon Whisman each scored 15 points in a 66-41 win over Clinton-Massie.

Standings (as of Dec. 17): Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division – New Richmond 5-2 overall; 2-0, SBAAC; Western Brown 2-1, 2-1; Goshen 4-3, 2-1; Wilmington 3-4, 2-1; Batavia 2-5, 0-3; Clinton Massie 2-5, 0-3.

SBAAC National Division – Georgetown 4-1, 3-1; Bethel-Tate 5-2, 3-1; Williamsburg 3-2, 2-1; Clermont Northeastern 5-4, 2-1; Felicity-Franklin 1-4, 1-2; East Clinton 0-8, 0-2; Blanchester 1-5, 0-3.

Eastern Cincinnati Conference – Anderson 6-0 overall, 5-0 ECC; Kings 6-0, 5-0; Turpin 5-1, 4-1; Winton Woods 4-2, 3-2; Loveland 5-3, 2-3; Lebanon 2-4, 2-3; Walnut Hills 2-5, 2-3; Little Miami 3-4, 1-3; Milford 2-4, 1-4; West Clermont 0-5, 0-5.

Girls basketball

Batavia: Lucy Thompson scored 16 points in a 60-41 loss to Western Brown.

Bethel-Tate: Ashley Bee’s 23 points led the Tigers to a 73-66 win at Blanchester. Abbie Dunn scored 12 in a 49-39 loss to Clermont Northeastern.

Clermont Northeastern: Emma Yeager had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 49-39 win over Bethel-Tate … Emma Yeager (13 points) and Madie Gilley (12 points) led the Rockets in a 45-39 win at Williamsburg.

Loveland: Katy Wilber had 11 for the Tigers in their 55-49 loss to West Clermont … Olivia Rabe scored 13 in a 46-45 overtime loss to Kings.

New Richmond: Four Lions netted double figures in a 54-36 win over Georgetown. Chelsey Smith and Kelsey Uhl each had 12 points; Sydney Miller and Molly Schuster each had 10. Uhl also had four steals and Miller had nine rebounds … Uhl had 14 points, 10 rebounds, and Miller 10 points, 11 rebounds in a 48-31 win over Miami Valley Christian.

Goshen: Peyton Shafer made seven-of-nine shots, including four-of-five three-point attempts, and scored 20 points as the Warriors defeated Hillsboro 58-24 … Shafer scored 26 points in a 60-48 win at Clinton Massie.

Milford: Katie Tatum scored all 21 of her points on three-point shots (seven-for-11) in Milford’s 52-42 win over Anderson …Miah O’Toole (16 points) and Violet Shuluga (13) paced the Eagles in a 47-25 win at Ursuline … Shuluga added 17 in a 56-54 loss to Kings.

West Clermont: Layla Hale scored 15 points off the bench, and Seini Hicks had 10 rebounds as the Wolves remained undefeated with a 47-31 win at Walnut Hills. Anna Swisshelm (14) and Hicks (13) also scored in double figures for the Wolves … Swisshelm scored 17 in a 55-49 win over Loveland.

Standings (as of Dec. 17): SBAAC American Division – Western Brown 6-1, 4-0; Goshen 5-4, 3-1; Batavia 5-5, 2-2; Wilmington 5-5, 2-2; Clinton-Massie 3-6, 1-3; New Richmond 2-7, 0-4.

SBAAC National Division – East Clinton 8-1, 4-0; Clermont Northeastern 7-2, 5-1; Williamsburg 5-3, 4-1; Bethel-Tate 3-4, 3-3; Blanchester 3-5, 2-4; Felicity-Franklin 1-7, 0-4; Georgetown 2-6, 0-5.

Eastern Cincinnati Conference – West Clermont 7-0, 5-0; Lebanon 8-2, 4-2; Walnut Hills 7-2, 4-2; Kings 5-2, 4-2; Winton Woods 4-2, 4-2; Milford 6-3, 4-3; Loveland 5-3, 3-3; Little Miami 1-6, 1-4; Turpin 3-6, 1-5; Anderson 1-9, 0-6.

Boys bowling

Batavia: Charlie Huhn (480) and Brandon Baker (477) led the Bulldogs in a win over Goshen.

Goshen: Brayden Beckstedt (389) and Cohen Hamann (381) were the top Warriors in a loss to Batavia.

Loveland: Tanner Jordan rolled a 213-193 – 406 in a loss to Hamilton … Ian Ciric posted a 202-243 in a victory over Little Miami.

Milford: Nolan Littrell’s 471 series (247-224) led the Eagles in a win over Sycamore … Littrell had a 226-238 – 464 series in a four-pin loss to Kings … Ryan Lemley’s 445 led Milford against McNicholas.

New Richmond: Lexington Hounshell had a 201 game and 1,986 series in a win over Wilmington … Hounshell rolled a 406 (212-194) in a win over Anderson.

Williamsburg: Chance Bunch (367), Timmy Carver (365) and Owen Goldizen (360) were high scorers in a win over Eastern … Bunch and J.J. Heck were a pin apart (379 to 378) in the Wildcats’ win over Blanchester … Will Hoess was two pins short of 400 (197-201 – 398) in Williamsburg’s loss to East Clinton.

Standings (as of Dec. 17): SBAAC American Division – Batavia 4-1, 4-0; New Richmond 5-2, 4-1; Western Brown 5-4, 3-2; Clinton-Massie 4-2, 2-2; Goshen 3-8, 0-4; Wilmington 0-6, 0-4.

SBAAC National Division – East Clinton 8-0, 8-0; Williamsburg 8-3, 6-2; Georgetown 5-4, 5-3; Felicity-Franklin 2-5, 2-3; Bethel-Tate 1-6, 1-4; Blanchester 1-5, 1-5; Clermont Northeastern 0-7, 0-7.

Eastern Cincinnati Conference – Turpin 4-0, 2-0; Kings 6-1, 2-0; Lebanon 4-2, 2-0; Loveland 4-2, 2-0; West Clermont 1-1, 1-0; Walnut Hills 0-2, 0-1; Little Miami 3-3, 0-2; Anderson 2-3, 0-2; Milford 2-3, 0-2; Winton Woods 1-4, 0-2.

Girls bowling

Batavia: Abby Huhn rolled a pair of 200-plus games (234, 205) in the Bulldogs’ win over Goshen.

Bethel-Tate: Kaylee Randolph (149-167 – 316) was high scorer for Bethel-Tate in a victory over Ripley, and had a 389 (162-227) in a win over East Clinton.

Milford: The Eagles defeated Sycamore behind a 334 series from Mallory Rees … Shelby Sullivan was the Eagles’ top scorer in wins over Kings (351) and McNicholas (370).

New Richmond: Emma Baechle’s 350 (162-188) led the Lions in a loss to Wilmington; she posted a 158-201 – 359 in a victory over Anderson.

Williamsburg: Carlina TenBrink rolled a 317 (146-171) vs. East Clinton.

West Clermont: Courtney Carmack rolled a 318 two-game series vs. Oak Hills.

Standings (as of Dec. 17): American Division – Wilmington 6-0, 4-0; New Richmond 5-2, 3-2; Western Brown 5-2, 3-2; Batavia 3-2, 2-2; Clinton-Massie 1-5, 1-3; Goshen 5-6, 0-4.

National Division – Georgetown 7-2, 7-0; Bethel-Tate 5-2, 4-1; Blanchester 4-2, 4-2; Clermont Northeastern 4-3, 4-3; Williamsburg 3-8, 3-5; East Clinton 1-7, 1-7; Felicity-Franklin 0-7, 0-5.

Eastern Cincinnati Conference – Lebanon 2-4, 2-0; Walnut Hills 2-0, 1-0; West Clermont 1-1, 1-0; Turpin 3-1, 1-1; Milford 3-1, 1-1; Kings 3-4, 1-1; Anderson 2-3, 1-1; Little Miami 2-3, 1-1; Winton Woods 2-3, 0-2; Loveland 0-2, 0-1.

Wrestling

• Results of Clermont County teams who competed in the Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Classic Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at Middletown High School:

Bethel-Tate: Second place – Logan Dean (113). Team placed 26th overall.

Clermont Northeastern: Fifth place – Colby Johnson (144). Team placed 34th overall.

Milford: Fourth place – Nicholas Scally (190 pounds). Fifth place – Austin Holman (165). Seventh place – Chad Robinson (144). Eighth place – Cameron Canter (175). Team placed 17th overall.

Loveland: Second place – Calob Heilman (175). Sixth place – Ty Harter (132). Team placed 24th overall.

West Clermont: Sixth place – Caleb Stepp (175). Team placed 21st overall.

• Bethel-Tate and Clermont Northeastern competed in the FIGHT Tournament at Findlay High School last weekend. The tournament included teams from as far away as Washington state and Arizona. CNE placed 19th of 42 schools, and Bethel’s Chloe Vining, the Tigers’ only entry, placed fifth in the 170-pound weight class. Her 15 points put Bethel-Tate in 33rd place overall. CNE junior Jesse Foebar was third at 145 pounds, winning five of six matches. Liberty Johnson went 3-2, Lilly Braden went 2-2, Ivy Stephen went 1-2, Janelle Donahue went 1-2 and Ava Stephan and Taylor Moorman both went 0-2.

• At the Hammer and Anvil Tournament at Western Brown Dec. 3, CNE placed ninth of 35 schools. Janelle Donahue and Jesse Foebar led the Rockets, each going 4-1 and placing third in their respective weight classes. Lilly Braden was 3-2 and Liberty Johnson was 2-2. Ava and Ivy Stephan both also won a match and scored team points for the Rockets.

Bethel’s Chloe Vining was crowned champion in the 190-pound weight class.

Coaches are asked to report highlights to Dick Maloney – landd@fuse.net.