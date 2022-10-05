Clermont County golfers saw the postseason begin last week as sectional tournament matches were held throughout the region.

In Division III, golfers from Williamsburg and Felicity traveled to Walden Ponds on September 27 for the sectional tournament.

Williamsburg finished fifth in the team standings with a total score of 365, 19 strokes behind fourth-place Summit Country Day, the final team qualifier.

Individually, Karson LaGrange paced the Wildcats with a 79 to advance to the district tournament and tie for fifth individually. Adam Middendorf shot an 87 for Williamsburg. Drew Kreimer carded a 114, Ben Trainor shot a 105 and Evan Sieg rounded out the quintet with a 94.

Felicity placed ninth in the tournament with a 504. Austin Hutson shot a 95 to pace the Cardinals and take 24th individually. Clayton Shelton finished with a 122, Riley Laumbaugh added a 130 and Lane McElfresh shot a 157.

LaGrange would shoot a 90 to tie for 34th in the district tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Club on Monday, October 3.

In Division II, New Richmond’s boys took seventh as a team with a 362 at The Mill Course on September 28. Indian Hill shot a 318 to take the fourth and final team qualification spot.

Caleb Stephen shot an 84 to lead the Lions. Spencer Ast carded an 88 with Carson Kuhlman shooting a 94, Nick Stoffel finishing with a 96 and Zach Dalton shooting a 105.

Batavia placed ninth with a 399. Isaac Bell (97) led the Bulldogs, one stroke ahead of Brayden Schmittou (98) and three better than Ryan Brose (100). Logan Brose (104) and Kian Butler (105) rounded out the five scorers for Batavia.

Nick Mullen’s 83 led the Bethel-Tate boys golf team to a 13th-place spot in the team standings. In addition to Mullen, Xavier Vanchure (113), A.J. Johnson (119), Chase Sandker (114) and Collin Nickell (138) rounded out the scorers for Bethel-Tate.

CNE’s Parker Woolery shot an 81 to pace the Rockets to a 14th-place finish. Ian Howser finished with a 91. Wyatt Fisher shot a 123 and Dylan Russell finished with a 150.

Three county boys golf teams have yet to tee off in the sectional tournament. Goshen, Milford and West Clermont are scheduled to compete in Mason at 8:30 a.m. (Goshen) or 9:20 a.m. (Milford and West Clermont) on Thursday, October 6.

On the girls’ side, Milford shot a 394 in the Division I tournament to take seventh place as a team. Cameron Manning qualified for districts with a 92, finishing 17th as an individual.

Samantha Hendricks shot a 97 for Milford. Lily McManis carded a 102, Addyson Althammer a 103 and Mikalia Dinkins a 104 for the Lady Eagles.

New Richmond placed 12th in the team standings with a 519. Marissa DeAtley shot a 119 and Lindsey Fischer a 120 for the Lady Lions. Lauren Halliburton finished with a 124, Avery Clark a 156 and Kendall Wolfe a 211 for the Lady Lions.

West Clermont placed 13th with a 520. Zoe Young led the Lady Wolves with a 125. Shelby Allen shot a 128, Madison Meyer a 129 and Katie Eirich a 138 for West Clermont.

Goshen’s Lady Warriors took 14th with a 551. Layla Oehler shot a 125, Marina Garr a 128, Skylar Reeves a 130 and Zari Farris shot a 168. Taylor Tilley carded a 171 for the Lady Warriors.

Finally, Batavia’s trio of Reva Riel (128), Abby Jayne Huhn (160) and Grace Felts (173) also participated, though they did not qualify for the team standings.

Manning is slated to compete in the Division I district tournament at Heatherwoode on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m.