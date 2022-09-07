Join the Clermont Soil & Water Conservation District on Thursday evening, September 15 as it celebrates its 79th year of conservation activities in the county. This year, the District’s Annual Banquet is being held at Shor Park at 4659 Tealtown Road, beginning at 5 p.m. Prior to the meeting, District staff will give a tour of a project that eliminated a concrete storm sewer and replaced it with a natural stream channel and pocket wetlands. Dinner will be provided by 32Q from Batavia.

At the meeting, one member of the Board of Supervisors will be elected to serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2023. The two candidates for Supervisor are Connie O’Connor and Lacy Walker. Beginning August 17, county residents and landowners can vote in person at the District office in the County Fairgrounds, request an absentee ballot by email, phone or mail, or in person during the annual meeting. For more information on the election and supervisor candidates, visit www.clermontswcd.org.

Dinner tickets ($15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under) must be purchased in advance by Monday, September 12. There is no cost to attend the meeting or to vote in the supervisor election. For more information, contact the District office at cmiller@clermontcountyohio.gov, or call (513) 732-7075 ext. 2.