Visit Cincinnati Nature Center on September 24 and 25 at Rowe Woods—and bring a friend or two. We’re offering free admission to all for the weekend! Whether it’s taking a hike on one of our beautiful trails or shopping for a unique hand-crafted find at our Artists Market, we have a ton of fun planned for Green Umbrella’s Great Outdoor Weekend, including: Autumn Plant Sale and Bird Seed Sale Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-5 pm Stock up on your plants and bird seed to turn your yard into a pollinator and wildlife paradise! Artists Market Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-4 pm Meet local artists and makers in front of Rowe Visitor Center. View fascinating artist demonstrations. Great Outdoor Gnome Hunt in the Nature PlayScape Saturday, September 24, 10-11 am Gnomes have taken over the Nature PlayScape, and we need your help finding them! Join us for some spying fun as we seek out our new hidden residents. See if you can find them all and win a prize! Perfect for families with children ages 5 and up. And much more! Click here for details. Great Outdoor Weekend is Greater Cincinnati’s annual outdoor events sampler, presented by Green Umbrella. Explore our region’s many parks and trails, and choose from over 100 outdoor activities hosted by dozens of organizations – all free and open to the public! Find your adventure at www.greatoutdoorweekend.org.