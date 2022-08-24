The rains subsided just in time as carload after carload of families came with their children to receive free backpacks full of school supplies on Saturday, August 6th. But there were more than just backpacks to receive. There were bouncy houses and craft tables and arm and leg painting and craft giveaways and grilled hot dogs and fresh popcorn and cookies and games for the family. The lines were pretty long most of the day and parking was a bit of a challenge, but everyone was so patient with our church staff of about 70 volunteer workers as they worked hard to take care of what is estimated to be well over 1,000 people. What a turnout! We gave away all 500 backpacks which had been prepared and have ordered an addition 100 backpacks to serve those who didn’t receive theirs on Saturday. All total, we were able to help nearly 250 households in just four hours. So many thank yous to the businesses who permitted us to advertise with posters in their windows and all the public service announcements made by local media outlets. The Glen Este church considers it a privilege to serve this community. A free community luncheon is being planned for Wednesday, September 14 from 11:00-2:00 here at the church building. All are welcome. You can check out the Glen Este Church of Christ at www.gecc.net or call 513-753-8223 or follow us on our social media sites on Facebook or Instagram.