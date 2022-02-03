The dog park will be named in honor of Elko, pictured, New Richmond’s former K-9 officer who died in 2021. Elko also served the village of Manchester. Photo provided.

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has donated $20,000 to the village of New Richmond to support the building of a new two-acre dog park there.

The project to build the dog park is being coordinated by a partnership between the village of New Richmond and Renaissance New Richmond, Inc, according to a press release.

The dog park will be located on village-owned property at the corner of Race and Willow Streets, near the historic Pioneer Cemetery.

It will feature two off-leash areas – one for larger dogs and one for smaller dogs, trees and shaded areas, park benches, agility equipment, and potable water for dogs to drink.

Construction on the dog park is planned to begin this summer, and the project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The park will be open to New Richmond residents and those who live in the surrounding area.

The dog park will be named in honor of Elko, New Richmond’s former K-9 officer who died in 2021. Elko also served the village of Manchester.

The project’s coordinators said that public support for the park was overwhelmingly positive and officials expect it to enhance community engagement.

Renaissance New Richmond, Inc. representative Sandy Crawfis said in a press release that “People like going to parks, and people love their pets. Dog parks represent the simple joys of the human-canine connection.”

She went on to say, “In addition, the impact of a dog park is larger than simply providing an experience and exercise space for dogs and their owners. It’s an additional amenity that will elevate life for people and pets in the community.”

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company’s donation to the project came via the Purina Trust Fund.

Casey Hansen, factory manager at the Purina manufacturing facility slated to begin operations in Williamsburg Township in 2023, is quoted as saying, “As we continue getting more acclimated with our new home in Clermont County we’re excited to help bring to life a much-anticipated place for people and pets to enjoy together, so it’s an honor to help the Village of New Richmond further their efforts to bring a quality attraction to our community.”

Hansen added, “In all of our communities, Purina is committed to enriching the lives of pets and the people who love them. We’re excited to see lots of happy pets using this dog park for years to come.”

Purina’s donation provides funds to clear, prep, and seed the land for the park.

Donations for the park are welcome and are being accepted through Renaissance New Richmond, Inc.’s Facebook page.

For more information about the dog park, visit Elko Memorial Dog Park on Facebook.