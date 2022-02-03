Christian Erhardt III, 85, of Batavia, OH, passed away January 26, 2022, at Arden Courts of Anderson, Cincinnati, OH.

Chris was a graduate of Walnut Hills High School, the University of Cincinnati where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi, and the University of Cincinnati Law School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army after high school, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Chris practiced law in Batavia for 50 years, including as a part time assistant prosecutor, 2 term County Court Judge and defense attorney.

He cared deeply about his clients and represented them with integrity. Chris was a 50 year 32nd degree Scottish Rite Free Mason. He was a lifelong Presbyterian and attended the Batavia Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, Chris was passionate about riding his Honda Goldwing, taking trips to 49 states with his beloved wife. He loved his Airedales and was an avid deer hunter.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Chris is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy (nee Svendsen), daughters Katherine (Mark) West, Nashport, OH, Pamela Erhardt, Amelia, OH, and son, Christian (Gail) Erhardt, Hamersville, OH. Grandchildren, Andrea (Christopher) Polen, Lily (Anna) Scheide-West, Michael Gott, Ellen Gott, Thomas Gott, Christian Erhardt, Jackson Erhardt, Grace Erhardt and Benjamin Erhardt. Dear sister, Christine Kaufmann and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Edith Erhardt, sisters, Mary Jane Erhardt, Mildred Johnson, Betty Erhardt, Alice Foley and brother, John D. Erhardt.

The family wishes to thank the incredible and loving staff of Arden Courts, who treated Chris with compassion and respect throughout his illness, and Heartland Hospice.

Family and friends were invited to a memorial gathering for Chris on Tuesday, February 1 from 4-7 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. The gathering was immediately followed by a memorial service at 7 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, in Chris’ name, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or www.alz.org.