The Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Clermont DD) will hold their Annual Reorganizational Meeting on Thursday, January 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Thomas A. Wildey Center, 2040 US Highway 50, Batavia, OH 45103 (near Owensville). In addition to their regular business meeting, elections will be held for officers and a schedule of meetings will be set for the rest of the year.

Prior to the Reorganizational Meeting, the Board Ethics Committee will meet at 5 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Lisa Davis at ldavis@clermontdd.org, or 513-732-4921.