Robert Rawlinson, age 85, passed away peacefully in his home on December 26, 2021, with his wife, Ethel Rawlinson at his side. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Robert loved keeping up with the latest in technology with a profound interest in space exploration. He was always a listening ear to anyone who needed it and never hesitated to provide helpful advice. His loving spirit was felt by everyone around him, with a smile that was as warm as it was contagious.

Robert was born September 17, 1936, to Victor and Pauline Rawlinson. Robert is survived by his brother, Roy Rawlinson, and his sister Dorothy Weeks. Robert was a beloved father to daughters Latonia (Cecil) King, Diane (Louis) Schafer, Gayle (John) Jordan, and Robin (Rodney) File. Robert was an inspiration to his grandkids Cory (Amanda) Rawlinson, Tye (Andrea) Scott, Louis (Megan) Schafer, Dustin (Kaley) Jordan, Eric (Kristin) Jordan, Delaine (Justin) Halferty, Micheline Hynes, Rachel File and 16 great grandchildren.

Services were held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Richmond, Ohio.