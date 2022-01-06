Mary Apgar Lamb Pratt age 78 of Apgar Road, Milford, Ohio lost her battle with cancer. She was born January 19, 1943 at home and died in the arms of her loving husband Charlie on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, at home on the property that has been in her family for 205 years. Her ancestors bought this land in 1816 and most of us still own and lives on it.

Some family is deceased and has sold part of it off. However, the beautiful old brick farm house was still standing and lived in. Mary was daughter of the late George and Garnet (Pickering) Apgar. Loving wife of Charlie Pratt for 43 years. Mother of Larry Lamb, Jr. and grandmother of Courtney Lamb. Step mother of Tina Pratt Russell and husband Bill, grandmother of Angelene and Alan Russell. Mary was the 5th child and by age the middle child of 13 kids, 10 boys and 3 girls. Today Leonard is 88, Mary 78 and David 68. She said she was 10 years old when David was born and he was her real life living Baby Doll. Throughout her life it has never changed. She graduated Clermont Northeastern in May 1961. She worked 22 years at Monsanto Chemical Company in Sharonville and when it closed in 1990, she went back to College for a year and went to work for International Paper as Inside Sales and Customer Service and retired in 2009 and started traveling.

Visited all 50 States and 11 Countries overseas. Ireland was our best vacation there. She had strong family beliefs. She had a Family and Friends Pigroast for 30 years. Mary was the one that kept the family together. To the end everyone loved her and will miss her dearly. Preceded in death besides her parents were son Gary Lamb and granddaughter Emily Lamb. Sister Marty Dunham and brothers Jim, John, Tom, Richard and Bobby Apgar. Sh is survived by sister Judy (Glenn) Dickerson, brothers Leonard (Jean), Joe (Shirley), Bill (Linda), Jerry (Gail), and David (Bonnie) Apgar, sister in law Wanda Apgar.

Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many loving friends. Mary was also among The First Families of Clermont County. She loved to work Jigsaw puzzles and any word puzzles. She also enjoyed to sew and make blankets. She donated her body to Medical Science and will have a Memorial Service at a later date here on Apgar Road at the Apgar Family Park behind the farm house at a later date. Evans Funeral Home in Milford is handling arrangements. If you want you may consider a memorial gift to Hospice of Cincinnati or to the American Cancer Society in her memory.