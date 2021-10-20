Howdy folks—I was coming out of Save-A-Lot the other day and a couple of fellers came in pulling a boat. They needed to get something from Dollar Tree. I got to talking to them about fishing and where they were going. They said East Fork. They said they were fishing the day before at East Fork and caught some really big crappie and they were so good. The one feller said they both had their limit and some of the crappie were 10 inches to 14 inches long. That is a good fish.

Last week I met with two new ministers of the Community Christian Church here in Bethel, formally the Bethel Church of Christ, located on E. Plain St. They announced plans to celebrate their 200 years of service in November 2021 with a worship service at 10 AM and a reception between 2 and 5 PM at the church. I was up by the Christian Church and saw a group of men. They all had military caps on. I asked one of them what they were doing, and they were having a service for a Navy man that had died. I didn’t get his name but that was good. The churches here in Bethel are doing so much for the people.

I like to roam around the community to see what is going on. The Community Savings Bank had a shred truck at their Bethel location on Saturday, October 9. They do that as a community service so that people can bring papers that need to be shredded and have it done safely.

I talked to Cedar Lake and they said the fishing wasn’t as brisk as it had been, but they have caught three big ones; a 38 pound blue catfish, a 46 pound shovel head catfish and a 50 pound shovel head catfish. They are still catching a bunch of small channel cats. Now Sherry’s Lake has different fishing hours. If you want to go there, give them a call first. I talked to the Boars Head Bait Shop at Afton and the young lady said the crappie fishing is very good. She said they have a good supply of bait. I asked where Mike was and she said he had gone out to the farm at Felicity.

Well, there are two weddings in line for me to attend. The first one is my grandson Curtis on Saturday, October 16, then another one of folks that I I have met at Frisch’s.

I talked to some folks at the Nazarene Church and they have a thing for the young folks to study on the Bible and tonight they are having a contest to see how the young folks are doing. They have an evening service each Sunday evening at 6 PM so next week I will try to be there before 6 PM to take part in the evening service.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …