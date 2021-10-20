In another recent op-ed, I talked about what it means to West Clermont School District to invest for success. Step one included improving our organizational health by investing in people. Without this initial investment, we would not have the established trust and respect that allows us to take steps toward further investment, such as developing a bold vision and mission.

Our vision is that Together as one community, we Learn. Lead. Succeed. In other words, we align all that we do with our Portrait of a Graduate. This is our North Star and is what provides students with engaging learning experiences that help them make connections to their future whether they enroll, enlist, or employ upon graduation.

The most tangible evidence of this work is in the expansion of our WC Your Future programming. This innovative programming serves students PK-12 by focusing on career awareness, exploration, and planning. This exposure to a broad range of subjects, disciplines, and real-world experiences will help students identify their passions and aspirations, make connections, and discover new ideas.

Our mission is to Commit to excellence with every learner, every day, every way. We will continue to create conditions in our district to live out our mission through a student-centered learning ecosystem. This system focuses on modern teaching and learning by leveraging partnerships and expanding the student experience beyond the walls of our schools. This system also maximizes the use of digital information and technologies.

Thank you for being part of our one community so that we can enhance our student experience.