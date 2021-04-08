Howdy folks—Well it’s spring. The flowers are blooming and the trees are budding out.

This is my favorite time of the year. Now for you folks that are gardening especially you folks that are using tractor tires like I did, now is the time to have the walls of water put out in the tractor tires. You can probably get them from Grants Greenhouse. If he doesn’t have any now, he said they will get some in. I asked Danny, does he have any plants ready to sell? He said they have tomatoes, cabbage, broccoli, and other kinds of plants. They have about 200 tomato plants set in the greenhouse on State Route 131. Now for you folks that use a raised bed. Get yourself some tobacco sticks and put them in the raised bed. After you put the soil in the raised bed tie one end of three tobacco stick together then spread the loose ends apart and plant green beans at the base of each one of them. That is a good way to grow some green beans or green peas which I like. The peas I like to pick off the vine and eat them. Now if you live where there are a lot of deer, groundhogs (or as some call them whistle pigs) or rabbits, you will need to fence your garden to keep them. The walls of water are 17 inches tall and have chambers all around to put water in to keep the plant warm. They really work. Once you use them one time you will be using them in early spring.

I am writing part of this on Wednesday and there are plenty of robins here feeding and I saw some with straw in their beaks for building their nest. It won’t be long before the hummingbirds will return so get your feeder and nectar ready. I have a feeder that I bought when I was down to the Dollar Tree store here in Bethel. They have hummingbird feeders and the liquid to fill the feeder.

I was reading in the Sunday paper about some folks hatching some quail eggs. That made me think about the time I was farming and cutting hay with the sickle and ran over a quail nest so I stopped the tractor and mower. I counted the eggs. I marked the place where the eggs were. The quail was killed by the sickle bar, so I picked up the eggs and took them to the house. Mom made a nest under a lamp and would turn them each day until they hatched. That was a thrill to all of us when the little ones started chirping so we fed them some different kinds of food until they were big enough to fly and feed on their own. They hung around the house for a while.

I talked to Sherry’s Lake and the fishing has been good with lots of channel catfish and some trout and a 27-pound blue catfish being caught. The folks will have to have good line to land those big fish. I also called Cedar Lake and the young lady said the fishing is good there as well with lots of channel catfish, trout, blue catfish and other kinds of fish being caught. They are open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I was talking to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop and there were over 100 boats on the lake last Sunday. They were catching crappie, catfish, sauger, bass and one feller caught a musky. There were plenty of boats on the lake on Monday also, so the fishing is good but the temperature of the lake is only about 55°.

Last week my daughter had all four granddaughters at her house, and they played games and fished in their pond and caught crappie and bass. The kids love to fish and Deb likess for them to fish in the pond.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …