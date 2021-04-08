Distance had no measurement when I was a youngster. I mean that if I was inclined to go to some place the amount of miles away it was played little to no part in whether or not I was going to go there or not. In my later years, I took up walking for my health and I would measure the distance I walked almost down to the step. These days if I think too long, about just how far it would be to walk it and I have talked myself out of it. (This can be from the house to the mailbox.)

Since I most times had Herb and Charlie Marshall walking along with me I think the distance counted even less. For the most part our goal was to go to Moscow, which was three miles away. We lived out in the country on Fruit Ridge Road where there was a lot of land and we were scarce on people. Therefore, to go to town was an event to get excited about. We went to the school there and by doing this we knew there were many kids to see if we were to go there. Besides the three miles were almost all downhill. (We always seemed to forget about the return trip being all uphill.)

In those days my dad was a township trustee and once a month on a Friday evening he would have to attend the monthly meeting and if I worked it right, he would let me ride along so I could hang out in town and see some of those kids. This was in milder weather and if I ran out of kids to play with I would go visit my grandma who lived near the middle of town and I was sure to be treated well there. So it was for sure that Moscow was the center of all things important and good.

Now with all of the information I had it was even more important to make our destination to be Moscow. We would make plans in advance and not do this on the spur of the moment as a walk down and back would take up more time than we got to spend just being in town but hey it was worth getting to go and it was also an adventure. We would have bought some items at Logan’s or Krempien’s grocery stores to bring back home with us and if we ran into guys to play with for a while, we had what we did and heard to talk about on the return trip to Fruit Ridge. It was allowing some new stuff into our days conversations for a while.

As I had said, where we lived was large on land and short on people. So I can think of many times we walked the distance down and back and not see a single car. At least not until we got within a half mile from Moscow when we had to walk U.S. 52 a highly traveled truck route in those days and sometimes we didn’t see a car there either. As we got older, we did upgrade to bicycles as our mode of transportation. Going down to Moscow was so cool as we could coast almost the entire way and we tried our hardest to not think about the return ride back up to home.

Probably the travels down and back were fuller of things to see, as it was a major nature walk. The road was only a tar and chip covered one lane road and heavily shaded. We would see all kinds of birds and some rabbits and many squirrels. A lot of land tarpons it seemed and occasionally a snake or two. Sometimes fruit trees near the road would have their fruit ripe and we would take the time to pluck down an apple or peach to eat along our walk. One stretch along the way had a bunch of wild blackberries and when ripe we took our share to say the least and only have some stained hands to show for it.

Maybe it was our age or maybe it was that we were in a group and not in a big hurry but our walks just did not seem like much of a bother at all. The thing I never really thought about was once in Moscow what we continued to do was walk around until it was time to go home. Little boys just do not see the complete picture sometimes. Now going back home had its drawbacks in it was late in the day and we had been walking for hours. This came into our minds as the road became more and more of a climb. As we moved closer and the day was coming closer to ending we then faced the only stipulation, our parents put upon us and that was to be home before dark. If the sun was nearing sunset we pushed ourselves harder than we had all day as arriving after dark was something that would assure you of a very bad reception at home.

It has always made me wonder. I would leave the house and head out with the Marshall Brothers, we would be out all day long, and nobody gave us a thought. However, let that sun begin sinking in the west and all of a sudden, our parents were being upset and worried as to just where we could be. Once back in our world we would then spend our time back at whatever we had been doing but not a day would pass without at least one of us mentioning a fact that came from our most recent trip to the big city. (By the way Moscow has about 350 in population but where we came from folks that was big.

It is interesting but in my youth, it seemed everywhere was a travel. We did not mind, as the trip was an adventure and we I feel were always up for the adventure. Herein lays just one more reason as to why I did so enjoy my youth. Here is an example of one item I can tell you all about and I feel you all have taken a walk sometime and somewhere in your early years. If you think on it, you will realize just how much good came from that walk. By the way, other than just the fun they claim it is good for our health. Therefore, to be politically correct I walked a lot for my health. Yes, that sounds better and I am sure it will be well believed.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.