Clermont County VSO: New Agent Orange presumptive conditions added for this year

Submitted by the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission.

On December 31, 2020, the House and Senate passed H.R. 6395, the National Defense Authorization Act. This law, effective January 2, 2021, adds bladder cancer, hypothyroidism, and parkinsonism to the VA’s list of presumptive conditions associated with exposure to Agent Orange.

The veterans debilitated due to these three diseases have been waiting since 2016 for the Veteran’s Administration to decide whether they would add the new conditions to the current list, which contains 14 diseases.

In 2016 the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine published findings that there was enough evidence that hypothyroidism, Parkinsonism, and bladder cancer could definitively be linked to exposure to the herbicides sprayed during the Vietnam War.

To file a VA claim for disability compensation. Contact the Clermont County VSO in Batavia or your Veterans Service officer. For more details email us at: info@clermontcountyveterans.com. The Clermont County VSO is located at in Batavia at 76 South Riverside Drive, Heritage Building 3rd Floor, Batavia. 513-732-7363.