TQL Veterans Day event

All photos provided.

Submitted by Total Quality Logistics, headquartered in Union Township.

TQL’s event at its Clermont County headquarters was open to the public and honored U.S. veterans in several powerful ways:

– Team Fastrax, the largest parachute demonstration team in the world, dove in with a U.S. flag.

– 30-by-60-foot U.S. flag was raised on a newly erected 160-foot-tall flagpole, the largest in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

– Much sought-after exhibition of “Eyes of Freedom” memorial – featuring nine large aluminum art panels, 6-by-4-feet, depicting the fallen U.S. Marines and Navy Corpsmen of Lima Company, one of the hardest hit units in Operation Iraqi Freedom. “Eyes of Freedom” also featured 26 Purple Heart name plaques and other items from Lima Company. Local veterans, including those employed by TQL, helped unload and assemble the exhibition on Tuesday.

– Attendees also heard from U.S Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio’s 2nd District, an Iraq War veteran; Michael Logue, Combat Infantry Marine and Union Township trustee; and Mike Strahle, Combat Infantry Marine and Executive Director at “The Eyes of Freedom.”