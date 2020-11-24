Submitted by the city of Loveland.

Light Up Loveland is back for the 2020 holiday season! Light Up Loveland is the City’s annual holiday decorating contest, open to all Loveland residents and businesses. Nominations are now open and will be accepted through December 12. Winners will be announced December 23 via social media and on the City’s website.

“If ever there was a year that we need some holiday cheer, it’s this year!” said Loveland Mayor Kathy Bailey. “The City’s Beautification Committee that plans Light Up Loveland has made participation easier than ever,” Bailey continued, “We hope to have lots of residents and businesses join in the fun and help us make Loveland merry and bright!”

This is the fifth year for this popular Loveland tradition. Changes to this year’s competition include voting and nominations via the Light Up Loveland Facebook Group. Join the group so you can nominate, vote and learn where all the best light displays are! Nominations can also be submitted via the City’s website form. As the name implies, Light Up Loveland is about lighting up our hometown, so while all kinds of decorations can look amazing, this contest places emphasis on the creative and extensive use of LIGHTS. All nominated displays must be visible from the street/sidewalk or adjacent parking lot.