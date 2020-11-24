Light in the Forest, a new winter tradition

Submitted by the Cincinnati Nature Center.

This December, experience Cincinnati Nature Center in a whole new light—Light in the Forest!

Every Thursday thru Sunday, Dec. 3-Jan. 3, from 5-9 p.m., the Nature Center trails will sparkle with gentle lights reflecting a theme of peace, tranquility, and inspiration.

Featuring the forest as a canvas for an artistic display of light, the softly, illuminated trees and paths will include three installations by OBLSK, a participant in the popular BLINK event held in downtown Cincinnati.

This walking tour will offer visitors an escape from the hectic season in a safe outdoor environment. Both the Krippendorf Lodge and Abner Hollow Cabin will be aglow in period-specific decorations. In addition to the lights, you’ll enjoy live music, shopping, bonfires, and more.

Preregistration required. Tickets on sale now!

$10 Member Adult

$5 Member Child

$12 Nonmember Adult

$7 Nonmember Child

For additional details and to register, go here.