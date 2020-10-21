NCAA selects Clermont to host 2024 Women’s Rowing Championships

Submitted by the CVB.

The Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau in partnership with the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission (funded by the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau) and Marietta College were selected to host the 2024 NCAA Division I, II- and III Women’s Rowing Championships when the Association announced more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III, with most to be held from 2022-23 through 2025-26.

The Championship event will be held in Bethel, Ohio on Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park on May 31- June 2, 2024. 750 athletes will make their way to the Queen City to race for the national title.

Approximately 2,500 hotel rooms nights in Clermont County and Cincinnati will be utilized for athletes, coaches, and staff. Additional rooms will be utilized by family and spectators.

The event is expected to have a $1.5 million economic impact for the region.

“We are thrilled to join other top U.S. cities to host an NCAA Championship in our region, collaborating with our partners at the Clermont County CVB,” Julie Calvert, President & CEO of the Cincinnati USA CVB, said. “Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park is just as scenic as it is competitive for the sport of rowing and we will roll out the red carpet for all athletes and spectators.”

The NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships are held during the same weekend at the same site with all three divisions competing amongst their own division.

Currently, the Division I Championship provides for a field of 22 teams as defined by two Eight boats and a Four boat. In Division II, there will be six teams, as defined by an Eight boat and a Four boat. In Division III, there will be eight teams, defined by two Eight boats. Division I and Division II competition is held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while Division III competition is held Friday and Saturday. A Championship banquet with over 1,000 attendees will be held on Thursday prior to the event.

“The NCAA Women’s Championships adds another great chapter to Clermont County’s storied history in the sport of rowing in America,” Jeff Blom, President of the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “Last year, we hosted the USRowing Championships on Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park with more than 1,600 athletes from 23 states and three countries bringing a $3 million economic impact to our county. This event is another great win for our region.”

For the current bid cycle, the NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions, and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.

“We could not be more thrilled to be hosting the 2024 NCAA Championship for Women’s Rowing here in Clermont County,” Lauren Baston, Director of Sports and Events at the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “The Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Cincinnati USA Sports Commission worked diligently to put together an extremely competitive bid for the event that showcased all the amenities at East Fork and the beautiful racecourse on Harsha Lake. We look forward to sharing the course and our community with some of the best collegiate rowing athletes in the country.”