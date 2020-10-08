Submitted by the Clermont County Republican Party.

As of Oct. 1, a vacancy has occurred on the Clermont County Common Pleas Court-Domestic Relations Division. The Clermont County Domestic Relations Court hears cases relating to divorce, dissolution of marriage, legal separation, annulments, domestic violence and interstate parenting and support.

This is an appointment will be made by the Governor for the remaining two years of the current term and the person will stand for election to a full term of six (6) years in 2022, and will run on a non-partisan ballot.

In order to be considered for the appointment to the vacancy in the office of Domestic Relations Court Judge, applicants must be a resident of Clermont County, be admitted to the practice of law in Ohio, and shall have been practicing for at least six years preceding the appointment.

All interested and qualified persons must submit a letter of intent with a resume stating qualifications/experience with a background check. All interested persons must submit a letter of intent postmarked no later than Thursday Oct. 15 to the Clermont County Republican Party 197 East Main Street

Batavia, Ohio 45103. The interviews for this position will be held on Oct. 21, by the executive committee and recommendations will forwarded to the central committee.

Chairman Greg Simpson

Clermont GOP