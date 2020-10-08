Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Ohioans are invited to join the ODNR Division of Geological Survey in celebrating the state’s natural history during Earth Science Week, Oct. 11–17.

This year’s theme—“Earth Materials in Our Lives”—highlights the many ways that natural resources impact our lives and the ways our activities impact these materials.

“Ohio’s geology has influenced the state’s cultural and economic development since before statehood,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “Earth Science Week celebrates that history and provides an opportunity for all Ohioans to explore and learn more about the role that natural resources play in their daily lives.”

“Earth provides numerous raw materials, such as metals, industrial minerals, and groundwater, and these resources provide us with the materials necessary for creating products we depend on every day. However, extraction of these materials has many impacts on Earth and its inhabitants,” Mike Angle, State Geologist and Chief of the ODNR Division of Geological Survey, said. “Earth Science Week will promote public understanding of geoscience and stewardship of the planet and its resources.”

In light of the restrictions on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, geologists and special guests will present several free webinars on a variety of topics. Part of the Ohio Rock Talks series, the webinars for Earth Science Week include:

Friday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m., Rocks & Minerals in Our Lives

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m., Sound Waves & Water—Monitoring Ohio’s Dynamic Geology

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m., Fossils of the Columbus Limestone & Ohio Places to view Them

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., How to find Ohio Fossils

Thursday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m., Reimagining the Geoscience Workforce: Accessible, Inclusive, Innovative

Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m., Everyday Uses for Geologic Maps

Complete event details are available on the ODNR Division of Geological Survey website here.

Also available to Ohio teachers and educators are a limited number of Earth Science Week teacher toolkits. The toolkits include experiment instructions, a calendar, posters, activity sheets and more materials for teachers to use in the classroom. Toolkits are free (plus $5 shipping) for any Ohio teacher, while supplies last.

Teacher toolkits, maps, and other publications can be ordered by contacting the Geologic Records Center at 614-265-6576 or geo.survey@dnr.ohio.gov

The ODNR Division of Geological Survey encourages educators and all Ohioans to take advantage of the opportunities available during Earth Science Week to explore and learn more about the geology beneath their feet.

Since 1998, the American Geological Institute has sponsored Earth Science Week. The annual event encourages people to learn about and gain better appreciation for the geosciences, while promoting an awareness of the natural world. Several Focus Days highlight the week by targeting themes such as science literacy, fossils, and geoscience careers.