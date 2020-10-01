Submitted by Total Quality Logistics.

Deepening its commitment to tapping the power of the U.S. trucking industry to improve lives, Total Quality Logistics has pledged to cover $1 million in transportation costs for charitable loads by 2025.

The nation’s second-largest freight brokerage firm is ramping up its Moves That Matter program to impact even more lives by covering the cost to haul food, water, medical supplies and other potentially life-saving goods to food banks, communities in need and nonprofits around the country.

As the nation began grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, TQL was inspired to intensify its Moves That Matter efforts. “Seeing firsthand the significant needs and understanding just what an important role TQL could play, we decided to push further with this commitment to $1 million in charitable loads over the next five years,” President Kerry Byrne said.

“Getting essential goods into the hands of those who need them – in stores, homes, schools and more – by facilitating shipments is our mission,” Byrne said. “Through Moves That Matter, we’re able to help our customers support nonprofits that are serving those most in need by ensuring that these items make it into the right hands. There is always a need for this kind of outreach, but in the face of this pandemic, the need is critical.”

In response to the toll COVID-19 is taking on the country, TQL’s Moves That Matter program already has covered over $100,000 in transport costs since March.

While the program delivers life-saving items such as medical equipment and food, sometimes it also delivers pure joy, as with the 100,000 toys to be distributed to children at hospitals, community centers and other areas of need in 23 cities around the country. Through a partnership with First Responders Children’s Foundation – which supports programs at police and fire departments as well as providing financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty – Moves That Matter will cover the cost of transporting more than 100,000 toys donated by Mattel and Jakks Toys.

“There are few things better than seeing a child’s face light up when receiving a new toy,” Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation, said. “When the children are sick or their families are struggling, it becomes even more urgent. By covering the shipments, TQL is removing the burden from our nonprofit partners to coordinate the logistics and freeing their resources to serve more people.”

Moves That Matter was inspired by the desire to help children.

It was founded in 2014 after the TQL team had the honor of arranging shipments of playground equipment to be assembled in memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Largely in response to COVID-19 needs, in 2020 Moves That Matter has covered the cost to transport more than 2 million pounds of goods, with a total retail value of $2.2 million and counting.

To learn more about how to qualify to have a load delivered at no cost through Moves That Matter, visit https://www.tql.com/movesthatmatter.