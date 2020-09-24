Batavia and New Richmond play at home for the first time in the 2020 season this weekend while Clermont Northeastern travels to East Clinton and Williamsburg hosts Bethel-Tate. Your week five streaming guide starts below.

Goshen (0-4) at Batavia (1-1) – Saturday, September 26, 11 a.m. at Holman Stadium

Batavia High School has begun streaming athletic contests via the NFHSNetwork. Sign-ups are here. A $9.99 fee is charged for a one-month pass. Viewers have the option for a yearly pass at $69.99.

Bethel-Tate (3-1) at Williamsburg (0-4) – Friday, September 25, 7 p.m. at Abrams Stadium

There are several ways to follow along with the Tigers and Wildcats. The visiting Bethel-Tate stream will be broadcasted via YouTube here. Additionally, Williamsburg will be streaming the game on YouTube through Williamsburg Wildcat SportsTV here.

An audio-only stream of the contest can be heard on Mixlr here via WildcatsSportsRadio.

Clermont Northeastern (1-3) at East Clinton (1-3) – Friday, September 25, 7 p.m. at Astro Field

CNERocketCast will not be able to stream the Rockets’ road trip to East Clinton due to limited press box space, according to a Tweet. East Clinton has noted homecoming festivities will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. but it is unclear if the game will be included in that live stream.

Clinton-Massie (4-0) at New Richmond (4-0) – Friday, September 25, 7 p.m. at Lions Stadium

The American Division showdown between the Falcons and Lions can be streamed on two websites. One stream can be found at CampusNation.com, while NRMedia will go live twice on Facebook. The first stream is a senior recognition stream set for 6:30 p.m. The livestream for the game will follow after.

Milford (1-2) at Little Miami (1-3) – Friday, September 25, 7 p.m. at LMHS Stadium

Milford’s contest will be streamed on ChatterboxSports.net.

Kings (3-0) at West Clermont (1-3) – CANCELED

West Clermont’s home contest with Kings was called off after a Wolves player tested positive for the coronavirus.